Sakura Blossoms

Apr 26, 2019 5:50 AM
Can’t get enough of sakura, or missed out on flying to Japan to see them? habitat by honestbee has transformed its space into a cherry blossom garden till May 20. It may not be the same thing, but it comes close, especially when it has elements that bring to mind the canopy of blooms in Shinjuku

