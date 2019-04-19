Smooth Sailing

Get our introductory offer at only
If you can’t get enough of Japan, here’s a chance to see it from a different point of view. Costa neoRomantica of Italy’s Costa Cruises is a Japan-based cruise ship which sails from Tokyo or Fukuoka to the likes of Osaka, Kobe and Kagoshima, as well as Busan or Jeju in Korea and even up to
