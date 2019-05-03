You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Travel

BT20190503_WEEKEND_053.jpg
Shwedagon pagoda

BT20190503_WEEKEND_054.jpg
Hanoi Old Quarters

BT20190503_WEEKEND_055.jpg
Hanoi Tran Quoc pagoda on West Lake

BT20190503_WEEKEND_051.jpg
Pan Pacific Hanoi facade at sunset.
Special Feature

The Beauty of Indo-China

Check out the memorable sights of Myanmar and Vietnam on your next getaway.
May 3, 2019 5:50 AM
by

MYANMAR

When it comes to Indo-China, most travellers head to Cambodia for the mammoth Angkor temple complexes in Siem Reap. But for those who want to get away from the tourist hordes and enjoy authentic experiences unspoiled by mass commercialism, there’s no better time

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

special feature
Myanmar
Vietnam
Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening