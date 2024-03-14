SUSTAINABILITY ·
Understanding what is your ‘enough’: An economist changing lives

Winner of the Rolex Awards for Enterprise explains why her clothing brand is not about the label, or even its clothes 

Corinne Kerk

Published Thu, Mar 14, 2024 · 6:06 pm
Rolex Awards for Enterprise laureate and founder of SukkhaCitta Denica Riadini-Flesch (extreme right) holding cotton harvested on a farm near Central Java, Indonesia, by two local women.
PHOTO: ROLEX/SEBASTIEN AGNETTI

DENICA Riadini-Flesch runs SukkhaCitta, a social enterprise selling hand-made apparel. She considers the business a success if it helps people downsize their closets, so they only keep pieces that are meaningful to them because they were handed down or bought from an artisan.

This seemingly perverse logic is because her efforts are aimed at solving problems, not selling massive piles of clothes.

“SukkhaCitta has never been about a brand. It’s never been about the clothes,” says Riadini-Flesch at a media interview on Wednesday (Mar 13), after being named last month as one of five recipients of the Rolex Awards for Enterprise. The awards support individuals and organisations using science...

