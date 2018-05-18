You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Wellness

BT_20180518_SPECIAL18-P_3439356.jpg

BT_20180518_SPECIAL18-P_3439356.jpg
Orthopaedic Surgeon Henry Chan.

Exercising Caution

Whether you engage in extreme sports or suffer from age-related joint issues, keeping your bones healthy is more important than ever, says orthopaedic surgeon Henry Chan
May 18, 2018 5:50 AM

THEY say there's no gain without pain, but what happens when the pain becomes too much to bear?

As the number of high-achieving professionals who engage in extreme sports or work out regularly to keep fit grows, so too does the risk of injury and chronic pain conditions. But taking

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening