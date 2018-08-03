National Workout Day

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
So you couldn't get tickets to the National Day Parade. No matter. Get into the action at the Sports Hub National Day Fiesta instead. If you're fit enough, try your hand at Parkour, RED-X Games, ELXR Arena Container Gym, and e-sports activities. At 2pm, there is WORKOUT LAH!, a mass dance
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg