Willin Low in Niseko: ‘The community has become my family’

SEVERAL years ago, Willin Low hit a fork in the road. Having just wound up his modern Singaporean restaurant, Wild Rocket, he was offered the opportunity to start afresh in either Shanghai or Niseko.
The Shanghai option was a 300-seater restaurant that was backed by a conglomerate which had plans to roll out another 25 outlets across China, plus ready-to-eat meals at convenience stores.
The Niseko choice was a seasonal, 30-seater eatery in The Maples, a condotel developed by Keimin Investments,...