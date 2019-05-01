You are here

Home > Magazines > The SME Magazine (May/June 2019)
EDITOR'S LETTER

Taking the leap

Wed, May 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190501_SMEMAYJUN2019_PG41.jpg
Photography: Ching, GreenPlasticSoldiers Styling: JC Hair & Makeup: Sharon Pow from Living Beauty Wardrobe: H&M
Download PDF version here

THE clarion call for Singapore firms to expand overseas has been sounded time and time again, but the reality is that it is no walk in the park.

Firms with less resources - especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) - often need to navigate a minefield of regulatory, political and cultural challenges, where mistakes can be very expensive.

Yet, many SMEs are biting the bullet to go ahead as it is often the only way to grow sustainably, buoyed by support provided either from government agency Enterprise Singapore or through the various free trade agreements signed.

This issue, we look at what some of Singapore's SMEs are doing to gear up for overseas expansion and how they are overcoming the odds.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the same vein, our featured towkay is Pauline Ng - managing director and co-founder of Porcelain the Face Spa - who is looking to expand the business regionally. The company is eyeing Asean and China, after having grown organically within Singapore in the past 10 years.

To date, the skincare specialist has four locations in Singapore, with its latest concept store in Paragon Singapore. It has also expanded into the retail space, with its own range of facial products that are sold in 220 countries around the world. Ms Ng shares her secrets to longevity in a competitive industry and some of the biggest lessons that she has learnt along the way.

Similarly in Cutting Edge, we look at two firms in the beauty and wellness industry - Team Salon and Nail Palace - and what they are doing to stand out from the crowd.

Budding Entrepreneurs, on the other hand, focuses on A Gentleman's Tale, a mobile tailoring service provider that also takes advantage of technology such as a 3D body scanning machine to better serve customers.

In this issue's Legal Adviser, we look at the options that family businesses have when the first-generation entrepreneurs reach retirement, as well as the pitfalls to avoid.

In Smart Capital, we find out what SMEs can do to digitalise their business through a plausible scenario of a company intending to take this journey.

Finally in Space, we look at how Singapore's hotel sector is heating up as tourist arrivals rise and what this means for investments in hotel assets.

Happy reading.

Vivien Shiao
EDITOR

Editor's Choice

lwx_atm_010519_2.jpg
May 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

Savings hacks for millennials and more

May 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust

BT_20190501_ABSTAR1_3768780.jpg
May 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

StarHub wasn't dragged to the altar by Temasek, CEO says

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_atm_010519_2.jpg
May 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

Savings hacks for millennials and more

May 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust

BT_20190501_CHEVRON_3768802.jpg
May 1, 2019
Real Estate

Oxley confirms S$1.025b sale of Chevron House

May 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Work trends change, but a strong labour movement still crucial

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening