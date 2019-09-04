Feature-laden & flexible business telephony

FOR many years, firms large, medium and small have been using Private Branch Exchanges (PBXs), which serve as a company’s private telephone network for both internal and external telecommunications. In recent years, advances in technology have seen many move away from analogue and Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN) PBX phone systems.

Introduced in the 1980s, ISDN enabled for digital voice and data transmission over traditional wired telephone networks but have been viewed as expensive to run due to the setup, installation and maintenance cost of such a system. Moreover, businesses often had to pay separately for voice and data services. Even though ISDN allowed for voice and data to be digitally transmitted, it was not necessarily done in an efficient or economically viable manner.

With cost savings a key factor for when firms choose to adopt new technologies, it is needless to see why many are increasingly adopting new Internet Protocol (IP) based PBX systems, through Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking. It also provides businesses with a flexible approach to scale up their phone channels regardless of the size of their operations.

Starting from a base of 10 channels, channels can be added in blocks of five up to 1,000 on a single SIP Trunk, suiting businesses as they grow, especially small and medium enterprises.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

StarHub SmartSIP is delivered through a private multi- protocol label switching (MPLS) network with a real- time, Class A (voice-grade) connection. As such, calls are secured and its quality, ensured. Such a service by StarHub serves as an ideal replacement for firms that run analogue and ISDN lines as it offers great voice quality and has virtually unlimited scalability.

StarHub SmartSIP also boosts the experience with a host of additional features which include remote office capabilities, essential to firms who have workforces that operate in different localities.

With mobile device usage omnipresent in business operations, users can also enjoy mobile device integration with StarHub’s unified communication value-added service, SmartUC Mobile, which includes features such as simultaneous ringing, three-way conference and voice mail.

Users can receive calls made to their desk lines from any mobile device or computer with the SmartUC Mobile softphone.

Mobile twinning can also be enabled with a StarHub Business Mobile line, which allows users to receive calls made to their desk line on their mobile line. Moreover, they are able to choose between displaying their desk line or mobile number when calling from their StarHub Business Mobile line.

Now, users can be anywhere and yet communicating with customers just like they are at the office, providing more support for workers who are always on the go. Moreover, making the change to StarHub SmartSIP does not come with the added inconvenience of having to change numbers during migration. This means that businesses and their customers and partners can continue to stay in touch seamlessly.

Companies using StarHub SmartSIP are also able to make substantial savings on roaming call charges when users are overseas.

Users do not face roaming charges when using StarHub’s SmartUC Mobile softphone, where calls made from overseas to local numbers will only incur data charges instead of expensive roaming charges.

So what’s keeping you from making the change?