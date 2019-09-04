You are here

Moving with the times

Wed, Sep 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM

THE Times They Are A Changin', the Nobel-Prize-winning singer-songwriter Bob Dylan once sang. He couldn't be more right. Music has definitely changed over the years - from how record companies market their artistes to the devices on which we listen to songs.

It did not seem that long ago in the late 80s when compacts discs (CDs) were heralded as a godsend. Just one push of a button, and you could skip a track or listen to the same song again. The digital format was touted as superior to analogue, and CDs wiped out cassettes and vinyls pretty much before the end of the new millennium.

Fast forward to 2019, and giant music retailers such as Tower and HMV - which thrived during the CD era - have either gone out of business in most markets or are struggling to stay afloat. Ironically, vinyl has mounted a comeback and it has become easier to find a new release pressed on black wax than a piece of shiny plastic.

It is for these reasons Atlas has never stopped evolving and innovating over the last 56 years. The homegrown company remains a household name for audiophiles because it knows when and how to pivot to the changing times. Read how CEO Michael Tien came to Atlas' rescue not once but twice in the Towkays section, and learn how his vision has kept the family business in the groove through the decades.

mc2 is another homegrown company that has found itself pivoting with the times. It started as an IT retailer selling computers and phones before switching to smart blinds and curtains. Read about its transformation in the Budding Entrepreneurs section.

This month's Top Story looks at design thinking - a creative problem solving process that more and more businesses are adopting. Cheng Yew Heng Candy Factory, The Soup Spoon and Teo Garments are just three local companies that have applied design thinking to give their products an edge over the competition.

Also in this issue, we share growth hacking tips that can boost your business, explore how emerging technologies are shaping the future of entrepreneurship in Singapore, discuss how the arts can become a creative force to drive new ideas for future cities, and more.

Happy reading!

Dylan Tan
EDITOR

