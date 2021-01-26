You are here

Home > Magazines > Wealth (January 2021)

New year, new optimism

Tue, Jan 26, 2021 - 5:50 AM
gen@sph.com.sg@GenCuaBT

WHAT a difference a few weeks make! Following recent news of global vaccine rollouts and positive economic growth in China in 2020, market optimism appears to have risen a few notches.

To be sure, the coast isn’t completely clear on the Covid-19 front, where new strains of the virus may yet pose severe setbacks and throw into question the efficacy of vaccines.

Markets, however, are forward-looking mechanisms and the consensus among market strategists and fund managers is clear: Equities are the favoured asset class for a few reasons – an expected global economic rebound in 2021, albeit uneven; continuing monetary policy support plus fiscal measures; and very low bond yields, among others.

Popular themes for 2021 include exposures to China and Asian equities, an ESG (environmental, social and governance) wave in bond issuance and weakness in the US dollar. Investors would be wise to tread prudently – that is, be diversified, go for quality assets, and keep in mind our Roundtable panelist John Woods of Credit Suisse’s advice: “Time in the market beats timing the market.”

In this edition, we profile the efforts of entrepreneur Wong Joo Seng, Spark Systems’ founder, to further entrench Singapore in the FX global trading map, and Jia Foundation’s efforts to serve as a catalyst for good. We wish you a happy and rewarding 2021!

Genevieve Cua
WEALTH EDITOR
 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Magazines

Themes expected to play out in 2021

Enhancing Singapore’s ecosystem for FX

Learning when to take a step back

In search of bright spots in 2021

Mobilising communities to action

Trends that will outlast the pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 26, 2021 12:32 AM
Government & Economy

PBOC will balance stabilising growth and curbing risks

[BEIJING] The People's Bank of China will seek to balance supporting economic growth and curbing emerging risks,...

Jan 26, 2021 12:26 AM
Government & Economy

US 'proud to be back' in climate fight, Kerry tells leaders

[AMSTERDAM] The United States is "proud to be back" in international efforts to tackle global warming, Washington's...

Jan 26, 2021 12:16 AM
Consumer

Foley-backed Spac agrees to US$7.3b deal with Blackstone's Alight

[NEW YORK] A blank-cheque firm backed by prominent investor Bill Foley has agreed to take Alight Solutions, the US...

Jan 25, 2021 11:46 PM
Stocks

US: Nasdaq rises again ahead of tech earnings, Dow drops

[NEW YORK] The Nasdaq jumped in early trading Monday ahead of earnings from tech giants, while the Dow fell on...

Jan 25, 2021 11:32 PM
Technology

Google workers to form global union alliance

[CALIFORNIA] Google employees from across the globe are forming a union alliance, weeks after workers at the search...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Is property development in Singapore becoming an unsustainable business?

Grab picks Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan for US IPO: sources

Stocks to watch: SGX, CapitaLand, Jumbo, USP Group, FJ Benjamin, Fu Yu

Unemployed supertankers are about to get junked on Asia's beaches

Parkway Life Reit Q4 DPU up 6.7% to 3.57 Singapore cents

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for