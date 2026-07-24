AI is reshaping entry-level jobs – but the upheaval was happening before this

Fresh graduates are losing opportunities for ‘learning work’

The issue is not a shortage of jobs in Singapore; the bar for securing one has quietly moved higher. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Singapore’s job market looks healthy. Employment is rising, unemployment sits at 2 per cent, and nearly 1.5 job vacancies still exist for every jobseeker.

Yet, ask any recent graduate and you will hear the same complaint: Getting started feels harder than the numbers suggest.

Skill requirements in Singapore are now changing roughly 2.4 times faster than in the US, and entry-level roles churn fastest of all. The issue is not a shortage of jobs; the bar for securing one has quietly moved higher.