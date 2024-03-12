Owner-occupiers of pricier private homes may wish to factor in higher property taxes in their retirement planning.

"Can a retiree hold on to an owner-occupied private home?"

PRIVATE home rentals are moderating. They fell by 2.1 per cent quarter on quarter in Q4 2023, based on data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

Still, residential landlords here have had a good run. Private home rentals rose 8.7 per cent in 2023, after jumping 29.7 per cent in 2022.

However, the cheer felt by residential landlords has been dampened by higher property taxes.

The non-owner-occupier residential tax rate spiked from 10 to 20 per cent of Annual Value (AV) in 2022, to 12 to 36 per cent of AV in 2024.

Property taxes for homes are progressive with higher tax rates applying to properties with higher AVs.

The AV of buildings is the estimated gross annual rent of the property if it were...