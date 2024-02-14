Central banks’ 2% inflation target is not the finish line

SENTIMENT in financial markets has undergone a sharp reversal in early 2024. After more than a year of aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB), talk has turned to the question of when – not if – central banks will lower rates. After all, inflation in the United States and the eurozone has fallen almost as quickly as it rose, and is now near central banks’ 2 per cent target.

To determine whether inflation has, in fact, been vanquished, we must first understand why it increased in the first place. The explanation might seem obvious. Everybody “knows” that inflation surged in 2022-23 due to external factors, especially supply chain disruptions...