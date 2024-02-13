End of pandemic boom may push some food delivery firms into survival mode

FOOD delivery has come off the heady growth experienced in the early days of the pandemic.
Gross merchandise value (GMV) for South-east Asia jumped 183 per cent between 2019 and 2020, and climbed a further 30 per cent between 2020 and 2021.
Since then, though, growth has been nothing to shout about.
A report by consultancy Momentum Works indicated that GMV for the region has grown from US$15.5 billion in 2021 to US$16.3 billion in 2022 and US$17.1 billion in 2023 – at a constant pace of 5 per cent each year.
Across South-east Asia, the food delivery sector in each market recorded low single-digit growth in GMV in 2023. The exception was Vietnam, where GMV increased almost 30 per cent.
Grab has...