Nobody knows how much material in lithium-ion batteries is mined through child or forced labour, but nobody denies the problem.

"How much labour exploitation is an ingredient in your iPhone and EV?"

WE ALL rely on cobalt every time we rely on the lithium-ion batteries that power our phones or laptops or electric vehicles (EVs). We do not always allow ourselves to remember that by far the world’s greatest source of cobalt, both productive mines and known reserves, is the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

This means, tragically, that the material is sometimes the product of child or forced labor. Nobody knows how much – the issue is debated – but nobody denies the problem.

Does that horrific truth mean Big Tech is liable for the torture and death of enslaved cobalt miners? This week, in Doe v Apple, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said no.

The case arose under the...