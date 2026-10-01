The middle power moment arrives in South-east Asia – but not for Asean
But it is to the region’s advantage that it is not a unified supranational power like the EU
- Asean’s consensus-based decision-making, principle of non-interference and vast differences among members make coherent collective action a big challenge. PHOTO: ST
FOR much of the past three decades, Washington’s foreign policy establishment has viewed South-east Asia as a chessboard.
First, it was a venue for post-Cold War “engagement”, then a front line in the “pivot to Asia”, and more recently, a contested zone in the grand strategic rivalry between the US and China.
In each case, the 10, now 11, members of Asean were treated as pieces to be moved, courted or pressured, not as players with their own interests and agendas.
TRENDING NOW
Green fuels, autonomous ships: How Singapore is future-proofing its shipping industry
US trade chief to consider trade deal tariff caps in excess capacity probe
Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose
Deal between tycoon friends sparks scrutiny of Philippine power sector