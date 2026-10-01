The Business Times
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The middle power moment arrives in South-east Asia – but not for Asean

But it is to the region’s advantage that it is not a unified supranational power like the EU

Summarise
    • Asean’s consensus-based decision-making, principle of non-interference and vast differences among members make coherent collective action a big challenge.
    • Asean’s consensus-based decision-making, principle of non-interference and vast differences among members make coherent collective action a big challenge. PHOTO: ST

    Leon Hadar

    Published Thu, Oct 1, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    FOR much of the past three decades, Washington’s foreign policy establishment has viewed South-east Asia as a chessboard.

    First, it was a venue for post-Cold War “engagement”, then a front line in the “pivot to Asia”, and more recently, a contested zone in the grand strategic rivalry between the US and China.

    In each case, the 10, now 11, members of Asean were treated as pieces to be moved, courted or pressured, not as players with their own interests and agendas.

    AseanUS-China relationsDiplomacySouth-east Asia

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