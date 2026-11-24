MIND THE GAP

The 2020 to 2021 vintages that began investing when interest rates were low are expected to hit a wall of maturity

Marc Pinto, Moody’s Ratings global head of private credit, notes: “It’s not the sector that’s indicating areas of weakness. It’s the vintage.” PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Until recently, private credit had been positioned as an asset class where you can reap equity-like returns at lower risk. If you still hear this from your banker, your internal radar should start to flash.

An obvious red flag has been the upheaval among private-credit evergreen or semi-liquid funds. Over the past several months, some high-profile funds have imposed redemption gates to stem the tide of investors seeking to exit the funds.

Redemption gates, however, are a standard feature to protect the interests of long-term investors. Investors unhappy with that may have misunderstood their fund’s liquidity terms.

Far more concerning are the questions being raised over credit quality and the true default rate in the asset class.

In this respect, what is important to note is that certain fund vintages are more problematic than others.

For more recent vintages, green shoots are in evidence.

In short, the vintage year of the fund may be indicative of credit stress and the eventual rate of return that accrues to investors. A fund’s vintage refers to the year when it began to deploy capital.

The 2020 to 2021 vintages began investing when interest rates were low and asset values were relatively rich. They are expected to hit a “wall of maturity” – that is, the underlying debt will need to be refinanced between 2027 and 2029. This may be challenging depending on the company’s health.

Could a branded fund sponsor fare better? Money has flocked to the big names such as KKR and Blackstone. But as a Wall Street Journal analysis has found, default rates and “watch lists” of deteriorating loans have spiked among funds including those managed by Blackstone and Ares Capital.

Value is emerging, however, in more recent vintages, which began investing in a different macro environment and benefit from more disciplined underwriting and stronger loan covenants.

Stephan Kuppenheimer, Lord Abbett & Co partner and head of private investments, said private credit is bifurcated between the upper-middle market, which comprises large loans, and the traditional core middle market.

Ironically, the loss of underwriting discipline has centred on the upper-middle market, which one would think should be more stable and lower-risk. Instead, competition for capital in that segment has resulted in a “race to the bottom”, said Moody’s Ratings global head of private credit Mark Pinto.

But more on that later.

The true default rate

Kuppenheimer, formerly a partner at Blackstone, believes private credit is entering a period of “differentiated returns”.

“For most of the last decade, we didn’t see a lot of dispersion in performance nor credit stress. Going forward, private credit should be more like other asset classes, with a clear top and bottom quartiles, which were hard to see in the past decade.

“Based on the liquid leverage finance markets as a proxy, albeit imperfect, we’re in an elevated default environment. Depending on the data, the default rate is between 3.5 and 5 per cent. The historic average was 2 per cent.”

A US private credit report by Moody’s in October found that actual credit stress was higher than reported default rates. Its evaluation of more than 600 credit-estimate issuers over the 12 months to June found that 4 per cent were reported as defaults.

But when other “default equivalent” events were included, such as payment-in-kind (PIK) arrangements and maturity extensions, the default rate rose to 5.8 per cent.

Fitch Ratings reported a US private credit default rate of 6.3 per cent in the trailing 12 months to August.

Moody’s Pinto said borrowers seeking refinancing will have to pay higher rates on their floating-rate loans.

“The loans are showing some signs of deterioration. They’re fighting for financing with many others, and the quality of the (maturity) wall is weak.

“A little over 50 per cent of the issuers seeking to refinance over the next two years are rated ‘Caa’ or below, the weakest segment of the speculative grade market… Payment-in-kind is rising; non-accruals are rising. We’re also seeing watch lists.”

In a PIK arrangement, interest is deferred and added to the principal. Non-accrual occurs when a lender ceases to accrue interest income due to borrower distress.

“Typically, when a borrower starts to have difficulties, lenders create a watch list. They may have concerns about how well the company is doing, or they have issues with their revenue, or expenses are getting out of control. Those things, combined with a rising interest-rate environment, will put pressure on the most leveraged borrowers.”

Exposure to three sectors – business and consumer services and software – account for a disproportionate share of distressed issuers, said Moody’s in its report.

Still, Pinto said: “People tend to focus on which sectors are having the most difficulty. But it’s not the sector that’s indicating areas of weakness. It’s the vintage.”

Larger isn’t better

Competition for capital over the past 12 months has also blurred the lines between the syndicated loan market, typically led by banks, and private credit. This particularly so as large loans to finance data centre and artificial intelligence build-outs come to market.

Pinto said: “There was a tension between banks’ syndicated loan market and the private credit or direct lending market, where borrowers were moving back and forth between the two capital sources. There was almost a race to the bottom, where loans had fewer covenants and an attractive price.

“It did begin to calm down because private credit lenders said: ‘We have certain hurdle rates and a level of downside protection that we need to underwrite a loan.’ So, the higher end of the speculative-grade market is performing well.”

Kuppenheimer said: “It feels intuitive to think a large market means it has more diversity and depth, but the opposite is true to a large degree.

“In the large market, you’re competing with a fundamentally different type of capital and against aggressive terms. Avoiding that has been critical to the historic success of private credit. We don’t need our private credit business to be so big that we lose our discipline.”

Rein in your return expectations

If your portfolio has private credit, or you are considering an exposure, it is prudent to dial down your expectations of returns.

Pinto said: “One of the calling cards of private credit was that it offered equity-like returns for debt-like investments. But there’s a risk-reward relationship in the market. Even though it does get out of whack from time to time, it does revert to the mean. Equity-like returns for a debt investment is kind of an oxymoron.

“I expect that where we saw double-digit returns for some funds, that’s likely to come down for a couple of reasons. One is the difficulty in the market with higher interest rates. And two, there’s competition (for capital). That competition is going to pressure margins from a supply-demand perspective.”

Said Kuppenheimer: “As credit investors, we are risk-minded. Our upside is that we get our money back. We’re always thinking about how any dynamic can hurt us.”