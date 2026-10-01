Singapore-China partnership could be building block for the region

THINKING ALOUD

City-state can tap experience with bilateral projects in advancing strategic priorities for Asean

CLOSER economic integration within Asean will once again be a key strategic objective for Singapore when it assumes the chairmanship of the regional association in 2027.

Speaking at the annual FutureChina Global Forum on Sep 25, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong urged Singapore and China to make a stronger and more resilient Asean a shared priority – with regional connectivity, trade and capability-building identified as major growth levers for the bloc.

The avenues that he outlined for Sino-Singapore cooperation overlap with those already identified as crucial for Asean: trade links, digitalisation and the green economy.