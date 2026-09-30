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THE BOTTOM LINE

Is stagflation returning? That mostly depends on the Iran war

Oil prices, interest rates and a bond sell-off are raising alarm bells

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    • A drone in Teheran, Iran. The possibility of a global recession depends on how long the US-Iran war lasts, how much damage is done and how high energy prices rise.
    • A drone in Teheran, Iran. The possibility of a global recession depends on how long the US-Iran war lasts, how much damage is done and how high energy prices rise. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Andrew Hammond

    Published Wed, Sep 30, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    EVEN though the possibility of stagflation gripping the global economy has yet to become the baseline consensus among policymakers and market watchers, a growing number of them are worried about it happening.

    The International Monetary Fund’s managing director Kristalina Georgieva warned on Sep 24 that “winter is coming”, referring to the combination of high inflation and interest rates triggered by the Iran war and its effect on oil prices.

    That caution is not new.

    The Bottom LinestagflationIran warEconomic growthInflation

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