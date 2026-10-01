Stop at two: Singapore may not need a third telco

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A StarHub-M1 deal would leave three networks; Simba’s troubles could make it two – that may not be a bad thing

Standalone 5G, tougher cyber rules and the AI boom all need faster and safer networks. To help foot the bill, the sector needs to consolidate. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] In the 1970s, Singapore told families to stop at two. The posters were blunt: girl or boy, two is enough.

Half a century later, the telco industry may be heading the same way.

StarHub and Keppel confirmed last week that they are in talks over a deal for M1. If it goes through, Singapore’s mobile networks drop from four to three.