The Business Times
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HOCK LOCK SIEW

Stop at two: Singapore may not need a third telco

A StarHub-M1 deal would leave three networks; Simba’s troubles could make it two – that may not be a bad thing

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Jude Chan

Jude Chan

Published Thu, Oct 1, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • Standalone 5G, tougher cyber rules and the AI boom all need faster and safer networks. To help foot the bill, the sector needs to consolidate.
    • Standalone 5G, tougher cyber rules and the AI boom all need faster and safer networks. To help foot the bill, the sector needs to consolidate. PHOTO: ST

    [SINGAPORE] In the 1970s, Singapore told families to stop at two. The posters were blunt: girl or boy, two is enough.

    Half a century later, the telco industry may be heading the same way.

    StarHub and Keppel confirmed last week that they are in talks over a deal for M1. If it goes through, Singapore’s mobile networks drop from four to three.

    Hock Lock SiewTelcosStarHubM1Singtel

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