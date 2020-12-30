A 2021 wish list for the market: Looking to progress on key fronts

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
AS A dismal 2020 winds down to a close, many will be hoping that 2021 will see economies recovering and life returning to normal.
Some might even draw up a wish list for the local stock market, given that even with a strong rally since November, the Straits Times Index is still down about...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes