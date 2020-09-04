A snapshot of Indonesia's political landscape

Get our introductory offer at only
Man of Contradictions: Joko Widodo and the Struggle to Remake Indonesia By Ben Bland
Book review by Shoeb Kagda
FOR a country of 260 million people, Indonesia is often perceived to punch below its weight. It is the world's largest Muslim nation but is not...
