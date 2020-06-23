A Trump win in November may not seem all that bad to Xi

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
On the surface, the low-profile meeting in Hawaii between the top diplomats of China and the United States last week was notable mostly for being held, showing that despite bilateral relations being at its lowest ebb in four decades, the two sides can still talk to each other.
US...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes