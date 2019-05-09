Adopt 996? Singapore has things in better perspective

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
AMID the brouhaha of late over certain Chinese tech titans' endorsement of the country's famed 996 work culture, it's interesting that the latest statistics on Singapore's working hours apparently show trends in quite the opposite direction, drawing nary a murmur.
When Alibaba founder
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg