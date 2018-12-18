All eyes on Beijing's response at a key anniversary event amid Huawei saga

Get our introductory offer at only
BEIJING'S response to the arrest of Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Canada last week was largely predictable. China's leaders saw the event as a political kidnapping by the US, with Canada acting as a willing lackey.
So in retaliation, Beijing has detained two Canadians,
