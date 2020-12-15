American allies need to invest in US multilateralism as well

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
US PRESIDENT-ELECT Joe Biden has pledged to re-embrace America's internationalist foreign policy tradition. Rejecting Donald Trump's isolationist and unilateralist "America First" approach to diplomacy, he will seek to strengthen US strategic global alliances and to cooperate with the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes