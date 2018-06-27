You are here
EDITORIAL
American businesses will at some point also start to feel the pain of trade wars
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump once stated that "trade wars are good", and "easy to win". And it seems he believes that with the US economy growing faster than expected while its key trading partners are confronting economic problems, the United States is now in a stronger position to embrace a more
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg