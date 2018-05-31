You are here
Anti-bias training doesn't work - it may make the problem worse
Diversity training is used more to pre-empt lawsuits or boost image, than to spark change.
A VIRAL video of two African-American men getting arrested at a Starbucks in Philadelphia - for reportedly doing nothing other than waiting for a business associate to arrive - sparked demonstrations, calls for boycotts, and an apology from the coffee giant's chief executive, Kevin Johnson.
