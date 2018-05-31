You are here

Anti-bias training doesn't work - it may make the problem worse

Diversity training is used more to pre-empt lawsuits or boost image, than to spark change.
Thu, May 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM

While corporations have long sought to address systemic racism, a 2017 study reported that anti-black hiring practices are as common today as they were in the 1980s, despite the proliferation of diversity programmes and anti-bias training.
A VIRAL video of two African-American men getting arrested at a Starbucks in Philadelphia - for reportedly doing nothing other than waiting for a business associate to arrive - sparked demonstrations, calls for boycotts, and an apology from the coffee giant's chief executive, Kevin Johnson.

