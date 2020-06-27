Are companies more productive in a pandemic?

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
WHEN the online learning company Chegg started working remotely in March, Nathan Schultz, a senior executive, was convinced that productivity would plummet 15 per cent to 20 per cent.
Hoping to keep his employees on task, Mr Schultz tried to recreate the high-touch style of management...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes