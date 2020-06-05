You are here

Home > Opinion
EDITORIAL

As air travel resumes soon, flying might never be the same again

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

FIRST, the good news: Singapore has taken that all-important first step to gradually ease border restrictions after the lifting of the two-month "circuit breaker", with Wednesday's announcement of the first "fast-lane" arrangement that involves Singapore and six provinces and municipalities in...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - C1

INTERBANK CURRENCY RATESJun 4

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - CROSS1

INTERBANK CROSS RATES

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - CURRHD1

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - USFORWARD1

US$/S$

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - B1

BANKS%

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.