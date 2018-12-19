Asian central banks under less pressure on tightening policy next year

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THE pressure to normalise monetary policy is expected to ease up next year for Asian central banks, as the US Federal Reserve takes its foot off the pedal on its interest-rate hike cycle and weaker oil price outlook blunts inflationary pressures.
In addition, after an impressive rally in
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg