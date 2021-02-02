Biden eyes climate market legacy with Brussels, Beijing

WHILE US President Joe Biden's first 100 days will be driven by the Covid-19 crisis, his long-term presidential legacy is much more likely to be shaped by climate change.

This was underlined yet again when he signed executive orders to follow through on his promise to take aggressive action to tackle climate change and build on the actions that he took on his first day in office. This includes re-joining the Paris climate agreement and the immediate review of "harmful rollbacks" of environmental standards under his predecessor Donald Trump.

Mr Biden is also slated this month to propose economic recovery legislation that includes substantial green energy investment. Moreover, this will be followed up in April by a US-hosted Earth Day Summit to persuade international major emitters to strengthen their national commitments and start narrowing the gap between the world's current emissions trajectory and the measures that science indicates are needed to contain warming to relatively safe levels.

He has also appointed John Kerry as US Special Envoy on climate change who will enjoy strong influence in the White House and sit on the National Security Council. And as Mr Kerry showed as secretary of state during the second Obama administration, he is a very able diplomat too, helping broker an array of big international deals including the Paris climate accord and Iran nuclear deal.

With Mr Kerry's laser-like focus now on climate change, he said recently that he will push for rapid action on this agenda with "humility and ambition". And, importantly, he declared that November's annual UN climate summit in Glasgow will be the "world's last most important opportunity to come together to raise ambition and to take the next step from Paris".

He highlighted, for instance, that to get the world to net zero emissions by around 2050, coal needs to be phased out five times faster than in recent years. Moreover, renewable energy needs to be ramped up six times faster, and the transition to electric vehicles 22 times faster. Getting to net zero emission also means that any remaining greenhouse gas emissions are balanced out by removing an equivalent amount from the atmosphere through, for example, planting trees at a much faster pace.

Much attention in recent years has focused on backlash to the Paris accord from populist leaders like Mr Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, but there has been important change on the ground nonetheless. One manifestation of this is the growth of domestic climate legislation and regulation adopted by nations, as regular studies published by the Grantham Research Institute at the London School of Economics and Political Science reveal.

IMPORTANT CLIMATE MEASURES

Seen in the big picture of the period since the Kyoto Protocol was agreed in 1997, the number of global warming laws and policies in the approximately 100 countries under review by the Grantham Institute has grown from 54 to over 800, and there are also very important climate measures in place in key sub-national areas, including cities.

One of the key possibilities of this, which the Biden administration should now help foster as part of its climate change legacy, is the growing possibility of what may ultimately become a truly global carbon trading market. This would be a potentially game-changing economic and political development that few have yet to appreciate.

Already, several dozen countries, cities, states and provinces across the world use carbon pricing mechanisms or are planning to do so. Such carbon pricing mechanisms around the world raise tens of billions of US dollars in schemes covering more than 20 per cent of global emissions.

While much attention inevitably focuses on the pioneering EU scheme, the world's first major carbon market and currently the biggest too, there is action right across the world. In the Asia-Pacific, for instance, the Paris deal was signed into law as early as 2016 by multiple key countries including Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The fact that Asia-Pacific is helping lead the agenda is exemplified by China's planned national emissions trading system which will probably eventually be bigger than in Europe. China prizes its status as a global climate leader given its aspiration of becoming a clean energy superpower by leading in renewable energy technology such as wind and solar power, and its planned investment in the green economy is huge.

At the heart of these promising developments is a growing belief that carbon trading is the most economically efficient way to meet the political ambition of reducing emissions of greenhouse gases. Along with other countries in the region like New Zealand, Thailand, and Indonesia, this represents what could become an Asia-Pacific carbon trading hub.

Going forward, this system could be linked with the EU scheme which has been widely studied by international policymakers, including in Beijing, as they consider the design of their own programmes. With a view to maintaining its lead on the climate change agenda, the EU system is currently being reformed as part of Europe's expanded targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

By linking Europe and Asia-Pacific in this way, it is plausible to envisage the potentially game-changing economic and political development of a nascent global carbon trading hub linking the Americas and other regions too. This includes the Middle East where the Paris deal was signed into law as early in 2016 by key countries including the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

Countries in the Americas that have ratified Paris include Argentina, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, while the United States and Brazil also did so before Mr Trump and Mr Bolsonaro took power and sought to roll those commitments back. Yet with Mr Biden now in power for at least four years, Washington will once again pick up a global leadership baton on this agenda.

A global carbon hub linking continents from Europe to the Asia-Pacific with the Americas could include the scheme in Quebec and other future Canadian initiatives stemming from the nation's carbon pricing strategy - plus existing state-level schemes in the US, including in California, and the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative in Eastern states from Virginia to Vermont, which the Biden team will now seek to double down on.

This is why, at a time of growing pessimism about climate change, this fledgling global carbon market should now be bolstered by the Biden team. The initiative has the potential to become a game-changing development in the fight against global warming, and a key long-term legacy of the new US president as Washington reassumes global leadership of this agenda alongside Beijing and Brussels.