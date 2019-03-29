Big steps forward to cultivate better market conduct and boost confidence

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
TWO significant events unfolded recently that underscore efforts by the Singapore authorities to futureproof the regulatory framework and deter misconduct in its financial markets.
A week ago, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) released a report that captured its enforcement chops
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg