Bringing farming back to nature
Agroecology - which regenerates soil fertility biodiversity instead of stripping it - is gaining adherents globally and could transform how we farm.
FARMING the land as if nature doesn't matter has been the model for much of the Western world's food production system for at least the past 75 years. The results haven't been pretty: depleted soil, chemically fouled waters, true family farms all but eliminated, a worsening of public health and
