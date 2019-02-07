You are here
Budget 2019: Time to boost digitalisation
Small firms are still slow to digitalise despite numerous business grants. The upcoming Budget should help more companies to prepare for Industry 4.0.
THE 2016 Budget announcement was a watershed moment for Singapore's businesses. This was the first time that the Budget introduced the concept of digitalisation in Singapore's private sector. E-payment systems, data analytics and using digital software to improve productivity in the workplace
