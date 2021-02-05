 Building Singapore's next generation of creative problem solvers, Opinion - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Opinion
SUBSCRIBERS

Building Singapore's next generation of creative problem solvers

Industry, institutes of higher learning, and policy makers need to work together to create and implement a programme to prepare the workforce here for the New Future.
Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210205_GRADUATION_4436854.jpg
The approach of "preparing for job types" needs to be reframed to "prepared with capabilities", so that graduates entering the market are able to take on different challenges armed with a suite of relevant capabilities, and will not be caught out if job types disappear.
BT FILE PHOTO

COVID-19 has wrought unprecedented turmoil on global markets, business ecosystems, economic structures, and completely up-ended the way we live, work and play.

There is no solutions-playbook to this global pandemic, but as we witnessed the countries, organisations and companies that are...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 5, 2021 12:07 AM
Government & Economy

US factory orders beat expectations in December

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods rose more than expected in December and business spending on equipment was...

Feb 5, 2021 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

World's biggest wealth fund set to target national oil giants

[OSLO] Norway's US$1.3 trillion wealth fund is set to take a critical look at the stakes it holds in national oil...

Feb 4, 2021 11:34 PM
Government & Economy

Woman who tested positive for Covid-19 reclassified as an imported case: MOH

[SINGAPORE] A 35-year-old long-term visit pass holder reported as an unlinked community case on Wednesday (Feb 3)...

Feb 4, 2021 11:28 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St rises as focus turns to stimulus, corporate earnings

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes rose on Thursday as investors looked to corporate earnings and signs of...

Feb 4, 2021 11:09 PM
Consumer

PayPal's revenue surges in strong finish to blockbuster year

[SAN JOSE] PayPal Holdings said consumers flocked to its service in the final months of the year as they hurried to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US factory orders beat expectations in December

World's biggest wealth fund set to target national oil giants

Woman who tested positive for Covid-19 reclassified as an imported case: MOH

US: Wall St rises as focus turns to stimulus, corporate earnings

PayPal's revenue surges in strong finish to blockbuster year

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for