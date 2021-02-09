Can ECB star Super Mario turn Italy around?

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
MARIO Draghi became the leading central banker of his generation as president of the Euro-pean Central Bank (ECB). However, even his formidable technocratic and economic expertise may not be enough to turn around Italy's political fortunes as he prepares to become prime minister.
Mr...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes