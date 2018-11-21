Can we expect a major rebound in oil prices?

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
AFTER declining by more than 20 per cent from the October peak, oil prices are showing some signs that they have now bottomed out. WTI hit a low point at US$56 per barrel on Nov 14, and Brent hit a low just below US$65 per barrel. Both crude benchmarks regained some ground at the end of the week
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg