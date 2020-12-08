China steals march over US to reshape regional order

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
PERHAPS the biggest foreign policy issue in US President-elect Joe Biden's in-tray is resetting the relationship with China. After four years of mounting tensions under President Donald Trump, Mr Biden will bring at least modest policy change - but his options are curtailed compared to four...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes