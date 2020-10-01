Covid-19 is speeding up digitalisation of trade processes in Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
WHILE there is still some way to go before Covid-19 is defeated or at least contained, some clear and long-term post-pandemic trends are becoming apparent, and businesses, governments and ordinary people need to adapt to a new normal.
For one, the pandemic has probably hastened...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes