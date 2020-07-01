You are here

Home > Opinion

Customer-centric solutions will take banking into the future

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM

THE permeation of mobile devices and the Internet in our daily lives has changed the way we live.

Furthermore, the rise of technology has brought about change to virtually every area of business, and the financial services industry is no exception. Fintech lies at the intersection between...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 1, 2020 12:36 AM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Jul 1, 2020 12:35 AM
Government & Economy

US consumer confidence up to 98.1 in June, above expectations: survey

[WASHINGTON] The Conference Board on Tuesday said the lifting of lockdowns to stop the coronavirus pushed the US...

Jul 1, 2020 12:13 AM
Technology

India's Chinese app ban seen jolting US$1b expansion of ByteDance

[NEW DELHI] An Indian ban on dozens of Chinese apps following a border clash between the two nations has possibly...

Jul 1, 2020 12:08 AM
Life & Culture

Carl Reiner, American comedy great, dead at 98

[LOS ANGELES] Carl Reiner, a driving force in American comedy as a writer for television pioneer Sid Caesar, partner...

Jun 30, 2020 11:53 PM
Transport

Airbus to announce job cuts after meeting with unions

[PARIS] Airbus SE is poised to make its biggest job cuts ever, as the European planemaker scales back operations to...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.