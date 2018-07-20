You are here
Doing the right thing is about making a choice
If altruism and social responsibility is not reason enough for businesses to invest in becoming more sustainable, then how about simple practicality?
THE past few weeks saw a flurry of grim reports on the environmental health of our planet. This comes on top of the US's withdrawal from the 2015 Paris Agreement. And yet despite the upheaval, climate discussions are continuing.
Countries are stepping up their hard targets for green
