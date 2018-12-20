Don't leave SRS funds idle, and plan to maximise retirement funds

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
STARTING Feb 1, 2019, an individual can invest up to S$200,000 in Singapore Savings Bonds (SSB), double from the current overall cap of S$100,000, and use his or her Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS) funds to do so.
It is hoped the latest move would encourage those who are leaving
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg