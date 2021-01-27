Emerging markets are investment favourites again, but watch the risks

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
EMERGING markets (EMs) appear to be enjoying a resurgence among investors, after years of being relegated to the sidelines.
In 2020, despite being ravaged by Covid-19 and a dire economic prognosis, EM equities closed the year with a strong outperformance against global equities. The MSCI...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes