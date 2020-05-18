You are here

Home > Opinion
MIND THE GAP

ESG investments show resilience in crisis

Investors in sustainable funds seem to be more willing to ride out periods of bad performance, says report
Mon, May 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM
gen@sph.com.sg@GenCuaBT

file7abmtmdg7rcd8quljgq.jpg
DBS has adopted MSCI ESG Ratings for its wealth management business, using it for single products and discretionary mandates.
PHOTO: REUTERS

SUSTAINABILITY is becoming an increasingly desirable characteristic whether you invest in funds or in direct securities such as stocks and bonds.

Even in the face of the market shock brought on by Covid-19, sustainable investments - widely defined as companies and/or funds which take into...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 18, 2020 06:56 AM
Transport

UK-flagged tanker repulses pirate attack in Gulf of Aden

[DUBAI] Armed pirates attacked a British-flagged chemical tanker in the Gulf of Aden on Sunday but were repulsed,...

May 18, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

France coronavirus death toll rises to 28,108: ministry

[PARIS] France reported 483 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, bringing the total to 28,108, as the country eases out...

May 18, 2020 06:52 AM
Energy & Commodities

Thyssenkrupp in talks with peers over steel business: source

[FRANKFURT] German ailing conglomerate Thyssenkrupp is in talks with international peers about consolidating its...

May 18, 2020 06:49 AM
Transport

Nigeria seizes British plane for flouting virus flight ban

[LAGOS] Nigeria has seized a British plane for flouting a travel ban imposed as part of measures to curb the spread...

May 18, 2020 06:48 AM
Technology

Amazon contractors hit hard by pandemic

[PINOLE, United States] She delivers for Amazon, but Adrienne Williams says the e-commerce and tech giant did not...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.