You are here

Home > Opinion
THE BOTTOM LINE

Europe's new defining moment

Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

THE European Union (EU) and the eurozone are approaching their second defining moment in a decade. The first was the debt crisis that started in 2010 and was quelled by European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi's July 2012 pledge that the ECB was ready to do "whatever it takes" to preserve the euro. The ECB backed up Mr Draghi's declaration by introducing the outright monetary transactions (OMT) scheme, an emergency sovereign-bond-purchasing programme that fortunately never had to be used.

The EU then established a banking union, with the ECB assuming the role of bank supervisor and a common resolution mechanism dealing with failing institutions. But this union is still incomplete, because the resolution backstop is insufficient for a major crisis and there is no common deposit-insurance scheme.

More generally, as a monetary union that lacks a fiscal union to share risks, the eurozone is an unstable creature. And Covid-19 represents a major shock that calls for huge expenditures - not only on health care, but also to keep the European economy on life support while lockdowns and social distancing measures are in effect.

Only the public sector can cope with such a challenge. Unfortunately, however, the EU is once again divided between fiscally strong northern member states, led by Germany and the Netherlands, which have debt-to-GDP ratios around 60 per cent, and fiscally weak countries where this ratio is close to or above 100 per cent. Indeed, nine EU countries, led by France, Italy, and Spain, have proposed mutualised "coronabonds" to help mitigate the pandemic's economic impact.

But the fiscally strong member states, fearing moral hazard, oppose debt mutualisation. Although a symmetric macroeconomic shock like the one the eurozone currently is experiencing weakens the moral-hazard argument, the northern countries' fear is not without merit. After all, most of the countries supporting coronabonds have failed to put their fiscal house in order since the euro debt crisis ended.

SEE ALSO

EU leaders balance need to halt economic damage against risk of resurgence in easing lockdown

Moreover, there are several practical problems with coronabonds, not least the need for guarantees or direct transfers from national budgets, owing to the absence of any European revenues to back such instruments. Germany insists that established EU rescue funds such as the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) be used first. As far as the frugal member states are concerned, now is not the time to establish a eurozone safe asset.

Nonetheless, an EU programme to combat Covid-19 would also help the bloc's northern members to control the epidemic and limit the damage to their own economies. Without such a scheme, countries like Italy or Spain would be bound to spend too little on tackling the public-health emergency and promoting economic recovery, implying negative effects on public health and economic performance not only in those countries, but also in northern Europe.

Since the European Council's inconclusive March 26 virtual summit, there has been a range of EU initiatives, including the relaxation of state-aid rules to help troubled firms and, most recently, a 540 billion euros (S$837 billion) spending package to support member states' economies. The package, proposed by Eurogroup president Mario Centeno, includes up to 240 billion euros in credit from the ESM, up to 200 billion euros in loans for small- and medium-size enterprises from the European Investment Bank, and a 100 billion euros loan plan for unemployment benefits from the European Commission.

Although applying to the ESM is a precondition for the ECB to intervene with the OMT scheme, it carries a stigma and usually comes with conditions. Financing for Covid-19-related expenses, by contrast, will come with no strings attached, though other economic support would carry conditions. Furthermore, EU finance ministers have agreed to establish a temporary recovery fund, which may be financed by "innovative financial instruments". The battle for partial debt mutualisation, pushed by France, has been postponed.

Although these measures go in the right direction, the question is whether they will be enough. If not, then the eurozone - and the EU as a whole - will have failed to act decisively on a common problem, and the split between blocs of member states will persist and possibly deepen.

One could argue that the ECB can fix any problem regarding fiscally weak countries' sovereign debt by again pledging to do whatever it takes. But Mr Draghi was lucky in that the OMT was never invoked, and it is unclear whether those magic words will work this time.

Indeed, if the crisis persists and the public debt of Italy and Spain increases substantially (to, say, 160 per cent and 130 per cent of GDP, respectively), then the markets may test the ECB's resolve to keep buying these countries' sovereign debt. The ECB may therefore have to go far beyond its benchmark capital allocation among countries when implementing its recently announced 750 billion euros asset-purchase programme. True, the ECB's action will buy time and give affected countries more fiscal leeway, but, as in the debt crisis, the ECB will remain exposed as long as the eurozone lacks a common fiscal policy.

Once again, the eurozone has responded with more integration only when on the brink of disaster. Let us hope that we are also lucky this time, and that no accident materialises to call the euro's future into question while Europe muddles through the crisis. PROJECT SYNDICATE

  • The writer is professor of economics and finance at IESE Business School and the author of Competition and Stability in Banking.

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 15, 2020 12:15 AM
Banking & Finance

Rich nations moving toward virus debt relief for poor countries

[PARIS] Rich nations appeared Tuesday to be moving towards a temporary debt relief deal to help poor countries...

Apr 15, 2020 12:05 AM
Transport

US awards airports US$10b in grants amid travel falloff

[WASHINGTON] The US Transportation Department on Tuesday awarded nearly US$10 billion to US airports struggling with...

Apr 14, 2020 11:49 PM
Companies & Markets

DLF says financial controller quit less than 3 months as job demands were 'not within his expectations'

DLF Holdings said its provisional financial controller quit less than three months into the job only because the...

Apr 14, 2020 11:48 PM
Banking & Finance

Pandemic exposing 'cracks' in financial system, bank losses 'likely' says IMF

[WASHINGTON] The novel coronavirus outbreak has exposed "cracks" in the global financial system and "will likely"...

Apr 14, 2020 11:07 PM
Life & Culture

Woman fined for taking turtle for a walk in Rome

[ROME] An Italian woman who took her pizza-sized turtle out for a walk has been fined 400 euros (S$621) by the Roman...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.