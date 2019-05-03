Fears of ultra right and left swing in upcoming European elections

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THERE are growing fears that extreme right and left parties will win big in the European Parliament elections later this month.
Currently conservative and centre-left socialist, liberal and green parties hold more than 80 per cent of the parliament, but polls indicate that ultra-right and
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg