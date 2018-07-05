You are here
For some Democrats, being anti-Trump may not be enough
The Democrats are divided: one faction thinks it has to be centrist to retake ground lost in 2016 and defeat Trump in 2020; the other is pushing for a radical, progressive agenda
THE election of Barack Obama as US president in 2008 came as a major blow to the leaders and activists of the Republican Party, who did not expect that a mostly-white electorate that had traditionally adhered to a centrist ideological outlook would choose a liberal Democrat who happened to be a
