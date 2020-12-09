Four tech trends that will define the year of recovery in 2021

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
WITH a black swan event like the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping across the globe this year, few would have accurately predicted the changes that are taking place in many nations and economies today.
Following years of sustained growth, 2020 will be the year where we see a steep drop in gross...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes